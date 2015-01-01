Abstract

OBJECTIVE - to outline the basic ideas about the conditions and results of the burning of human corpses and the potential possibilities of a forensic medical examination of the burned remains. It is impossible to burn the corpse of an adult to a state of only homogeneous ash not only on the fire, but also in special crematorium chambers. After the burning of the corpse, ash and bone fragments remain in a state of black, gray and white heat. The state of the cremated remains allows, at least, establishing the number of incinerated corpses, their species and anatomical affiliation. Reconstruction of the conditions of corpse burning is possible only within the framework of a comprehensive forensic examination with the participation of specialists in the field of fire-technical affairs and forensic medical experts. The exclusive competence of specialists in the field of fire-technical affairs is the verification of the conditions of combustion (type and volume of fuel, technical features of combustion, duration of cremation, etc.).

Language: ru