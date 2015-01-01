SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Popov VL, Manin AV, Lavrukova OS, Fandeeva OM. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2021; 64(5): 65-68.

Необычный случай самоубийства с использованием угловой шлифовальной машинки

(Copyright © 2021, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

10.17116/sudmed20216405165

34644038

An unusual case of suicide using an angle grinder is presented. A forensic examination of the corpse revealed an injury to the soft tissues of the neck with a complete transverse intersection of the neurovascular bundles, organs of the neck and cervical spine caused by a rotating disc of an angle grinder. This observation supplements the existing ideas about the possibility of using power tools for various purposes with suicidal purposes.

Представлен необычный случай самоубийства с использованием угловой шлифовальной машинки. При судебно-медицинском исследовании трупа обнаружили ранение мягких тканей шеи с полным поперечным пересечением сосудисто-нервных пучков, органов шеи и шейного отдела позвоночного столба, причиненное вращающимся диском угловой шлифовальной машинки. Данное наблюдение дополняет имеющиеся представления о возможности использования электроинструмента различного предназначения с суицидальными целями.


Language: ru

suicide; forensic medical expertise; sawn injury

