Abstract

An unusual case of suicide using an angle grinder is presented. A forensic examination of the corpse revealed an injury to the soft tissues of the neck with a complete transverse intersection of the neurovascular bundles, organs of the neck and cervical spine caused by a rotating disc of an angle grinder. This observation supplements the existing ideas about the possibility of using power tools for various purposes with suicidal purposes.



Представлен необычный случай самоубийства с использованием угловой шлифовальной машинки. При судебно-медицинском исследовании трупа обнаружили ранение мягких тканей шеи с полным поперечным пересечением сосудисто-нервных пучков, органов шеи и шейного отдела позвоночного столба, причиненное вращающимся диском угловой шлифовальной машинки. Данное наблюдение дополняет имеющиеся представления о возможности использования электроинструмента различного предназначения с суицидальными целями.

