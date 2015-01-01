|
Popov VL, Manin AV, Lavrukova OS, Fandeeva OM. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2021; 64(5): 65-68.
Необычный случай самоубийства с использованием угловой шлифовальной машинки
(Copyright © 2021, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
34644038
An unusual case of suicide using an angle grinder is presented. A forensic examination of the corpse revealed an injury to the soft tissues of the neck with a complete transverse intersection of the neurovascular bundles, organs of the neck and cervical spine caused by a rotating disc of an angle grinder. This observation supplements the existing ideas about the possibility of using power tools for various purposes with suicidal purposes.
Language: ru
suicide; forensic medical expertise; sawn injury