INTRODUCTION: Each year in Canada, there are a number of pilots and passengers who die in seaplane water accidents. A study examining the human factors and fatality rates associated with these accidents was conducted.



METHODS: Seaplane water accident investigations by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) between 1995 and 2019 were reviewed.



RESULTS: There were 487 accidents involving 1144 occupants (487 pilots, 657 passengers). There were less than 15 s warning in 86% of cases. There were 60 pilots and 88 passengers who dieda survival rate of 87%. Drowning, trapped within the cabin was the principal cause of death (54%). Loss of control on landing, wheels down landings, and other landing problems (49%) were the principal causes of the accidents and 77% of the fatalities occurred in this group. These arose because the pilot(s) misjudged wind, waves, and glassy water. Over 50% of seaplanes inverted and 10% floated briefly then sank, resulting in the highest percentage of fatalities. Wearing the seat harness incorrectly, injury, in-rushing water, and inability to locate and operate exit mechanisms (including rescuers inability to open the exits external to the fuselage) all contributed to the fatalities. Life jackets would have been of benefit in several cases. Of the accidents, 57% were private flights.



CONCLUSIONS: Passengers require a thorough preflight briefing, life jackets should be worn by all pilots and passengers, and private and commercial pilots should receive Underwater Egress Training. MacDonald C, Brooks C, McGowan R. Survival from Canadian seaplane water accidents: 1995 to 2019. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2021; 92(10):798805.

