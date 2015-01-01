SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sekiya N. Ann. ICRP 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Commission on Radiological Protection, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/01466453211020846

PMID

34644123

Abstract

This paper does not necessarily reflect the views of the International Commission on Radiological Protection.Ten years have passed since the accident at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, and radioactive substances contained in agricultural products and marine products are now below detectable levels. Amidst this, the testing stance is changing from one that guarantees safety to one that guarantees relief, and testing is being reduced for financial reasons. Moreover, the sense of resistance and concern towards food products produced in Fukushima Prefecture is reducing. Anxiety has been reducing along with the development of the inspection system, the inspection results, and the passage of time. However, although there have been fewer requests, demands, and claims to avoid products from Fukushima Prefecture since immediately after the accident, there is a tendency for consumer trends to be forcefully 'surmised'. As a result, the problem of reputational damage, such as the fact that the market ranking of rice and beef has not recovered, remains an issue.


Language: en

Keywords

Nuclear accident; Reputational damage; Restoration; Fukushima; Radiation protection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print