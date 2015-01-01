Abstract

The aim of this study was to compare the neuropsychological functioning and symptoms of female and male high school athletes following a single concussion during the school year. The baseline test scores of the Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT) of 309 concussed athletes (169 females, 221 males) in varied sports were obtained. After a sport-related concussion, the athletes were re-administered the ImPACT, on the average, 7.25 days after the injury. MANCOVA compared the ImPACT baseline scores, post-concussion scores, and baseline-to-post-concussion changes of the female and male athletes, with p set at 0.01. The only significant sex comparison found females performing better on baseline visual motor speed (p < 0.001). Otherwise, no sex differences were found in baseline test scores, post-concussion scores, and baseline-to-post-concussion changes. The findings tentatively suggest that there are insignificant sex differences in the consequences of sport-related concussion after a week post-injury. Future studies on sex comparisons after a concussion are needed focusing on the acute and sub-acute phases of the recovery period.

Language: en