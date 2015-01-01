SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Warner N, Teo JT. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(10): e243424.

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bcr-2021-243424

34642218

Consumer virtual reality systems are becoming increasingly popular with the increasing availability of devices and gamified technologies. Self-sustained injury risks exist with the use of this technology in the uncontrolled home environment, however, the public awareness of these risks may not be recognised. We present a case of a low- impact virtual reality fall resulting in spinal cord injury, hypoglossal nerve injury, vertebral artery dissection and traumatic brain injury.


Language: en

cranial nerves; neurological injury; neurology; trauma CNS /PNS

