Citation
Dipnall JF, Rivara FP, Lyons RA, Ameratunga S, Brussoni M, Lecky FE, Bradley C, Beck B, Lyons J, Schneeberg A, Harrison JE, Gabbe BJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10156.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Injury is a leading contributor to the global disease burden in children, affecting their health-related quality of life (HRQoL)-yet valid estimates of burden are absent.
METHODS: This study pooled longitudinal data from five cohort studies of pediatric injury survivors (5-17 years) at baseline, 1-, 4-, 6-, 12-, and 24- months (n = 2334). HRQoL post-injury was measured using the 3-level EQ-5D utility score (EQ-5D) and five health states (mobility, self-care, activity, pain, anxiety and depression (anxiety)).
RESULTS: Mean EQ-5D post-injury did not return to baseline level (0.95) by 24 months (0.88) and was lower for females over time (-0.04, 95%CI -0.05, -0.02). A decreased adjusted risk ratio over time (ARR) was observed for intentional injuries (pain: 0.85, 95%CI 0.73,0.98; anxiety: 0.62, 95%CI 0.49,0.78); spinal cord injuries (mobility: 0.61, 95%CI 0.45,0.83), self-care: 0.76, 95%CI 0.63,0.91, activity: 0.64, 95%CI 0.47,0.88); moderate/severe traumatic brain injury (activity: 0.83, 95%CI 0.71,0.96). ARRs were also low for certain fractures, with various health states affected.
CONCLUSIONS: HRQoL outcomes over time for children and adolescents post-injury differed across key demographic and injury related attributes. HRQoL did not reach levels consistent with full health by 24 months with recovery plateauing from 6 to 24 months. Tailored interventions are required to respond to the varying post-injury recovery trajectories in this population.
Language: en