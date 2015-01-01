|
Tonta KE, Boyes M, Howell J, McEvoy P, Hasking P. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10171.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34639472
Perfectionism is a transdiagnostic process which may be implicated in the onset and maintenance of non-suicidal self-injury. No study has evaluated whether reported differences in perfectionism between individuals with and without a history of self-injury represent genuine group differences or measurement artefacts. The present study reports an investigation of the measurement invariance of two common scales of perfectionism, the Frost Multidimensional Perfectionism Scale-Brief (FMPS-Brief) and the Clinical Perfectionism Questionnaire (CPQ), among university students (M(age) = 20.48, SD(age) = 2.22, 75.3% female, 22.8% male) with and without a history of self-injury (total n = 711).
Language: en
measurement invariance; non-suicidal self-injury; perfectionism