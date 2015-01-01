|
Citation
|
Hsieh WJ, Powell T, Tan K, Chen JH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10207.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34639505
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social isolation, grief, and loss among many adolescents. As the pandemic continues to impact individuals and communities across the globe, it is critical to address the psychological well-being of youths. More studies are needed to understand the effective ways adolescents cope with pandemic-related psychological distress. In this study, 146 students from 1 high school in a U.S. midwestern state completed an adapted version of Kidcope, a widely used coping instrument in disaster research, and measures were taken on generalized distress and COVID-19-related worries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; coping; COVID-19 pandemic; emotional well-being; high school; Kidcope