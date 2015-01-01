Abstract

While recent scholarship has considered how algorithmic risk assessment is both shaped by and impacts social inequity, public health has not adequately considered the ways that statistical risk functions in the social world. Drawing on ethnographic and interview data collected in interpersonal violence prevention programs, this manuscript theorizes three "other lives" of statistically produced risk factors: the past lives of risk factors as quantifiable lived experience, the professional lives of risk as a practical vocabulary shaping social interactions, and the missing lives of risk as a meaningful social category for those marked as at risk. The manuscript considers how understanding these other lives of statistical risk can help public health scholars better understand barriers to social equity.

