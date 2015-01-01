Abstract

Significant evidence has emerged that a high volume of sprinting during training is associated with an increased risk of non-contact injuries in professional soccer players. Training load has been reported as a modifiable risk factor for successive injury in soccer. Sprint workload measures and non-contact injuries were recorded weekly in twenty-one professional soccer players over a one season period. Odds ratio (OR) and relative risk (RR) were calculated based on the weeks of high and low load of total distance (TD), high-speed distance (HSD), sprint distance (SPD). and repeated sprints (RS). The Poisson distribution estimated the interval time between the last injury and the new injury. The weeks with high-load levels increased the risk of non-contact injury associated with TD (OR: 4.1; RR: 2.4), HSD (OR: 4.6; RR: 2.6), SPD (OR: 6.9; RR: 3.7), and RS (OR: 4.3; RR: 2.7). The time between injuries was significantly longer in weeks of low-load in TD (rate ratio time (RRT) 1.5 vs. 4.2), HSD (RRT: 1.6 vs. 4.6), and SPD (RRT: 1.7 vs. 7.7) compared to weeks of high-load. The findings highlight an increased risk of non-contact injuries during high weekly sprint workloads. Possibly, TD, HSD, and SPD measured via a wearable inertial measurement unit could be modeled to track training and to reduce non-contact injuries. Finally, the interval time between the last injury and the new injury at the high-load is shorter than the low-load.

Language: en