Citation
Bianco F, Levante A, Petrocchi S, Lecciso F, Castelli I. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10450.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34639750
Abstract
In order to explore the psychological impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the caregiver-child relationship, we investigated the interplay among COVID-19 exposure and children's internalizing/externalizing problems during the Italian lockdown, hypothesizing a mediation effect played by maternal distress. Additionally, we included maternal reflective functioning (i.e., hypermentalization) as a moderator factor among this interplay. A total of 305 Italian mothers of children aged 6-13 years (M = 10.3; SD = 2.4) filled in an online survey.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; children’s externalizing problems; children’s internalizing problems; maternal psychological distress; reflective functioning