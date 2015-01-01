Abstract

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has been providing support to the Australian Government Department of Health to report on mental health-related data to Australian governments on a frequent basis since April 2020 in the form of COVID-19 mental health services data dashboards. These dashboards feature extensive use of data visualizations which illustrate the change in mental health service use over time as well as comparisons with pre-pandemic levels of service use. Data are included from the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS), Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS/RPBS), Australian Government-funded crisis and support organizations, and key findings from emerging research. Demand for telehealth, crisis and support organizations and online mental health information services, in particular, have increased during the pandemic. The dashboards incorporate both new and existing data sources and represent an innovative way of reporting mental health services data to Australian governments. The reporting has enabled timely, targeted adjustments to mental health service delivery during the pandemic with improved cooperative data sharing arrangements having the potential to yield ongoing benefits.

