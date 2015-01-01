|
Citation
Lozano P, Rueger SY, Lam H, Louie N, Southworth A, Maene C, Mo Y, Randal F, Kim K. J. Immigr. Minor. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34643848
Abstract
Asian Americans have experienced compounding stressors during the pandemic as a result of racial discrimination. We aim of to investigate the prevalence of depression symptoms among Asian Americans before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and examine differences based on socio-demographic factors. Data are from a cross-sectional study (N = 636) among Chinese and South Asian adults in Chicago collected between February and May 2020. One cohort of participants were surveyed from each ethnic group before the pandemic and a second cohort of participants were surveyed during the pandemic. Depression symptoms increased more than two-fold, from 9% pre-pandemic to 21% during the COVID-19 pandemic. We found an increase in depression symptoms during the pandemic for South Asians, men and adults older than 30 years. These findings call for public health education that effectively addresses anti-Asian harassment and violence and ensure that culturally competent mental health services are provided to Asian Americans from diverse ethnic backgrounds.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; COVID-19; Asian Americans; Depression symptoms; Discrimination