Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Y, Wang L. Materials (Basel) 2021; 14(19): e5515.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ma14195515

PMID

34639914

Abstract

Due to the flammability of materials and the vastness of space, flashover fires of large-space timber structures pose a huge threat to lives as well as the structures themselves. Therefore, it is necessary to study the critical conditions, control factors and prediction methods of flashover fires. To address this issue, hundreds of design conditions were simulated by Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) with variations in space size, the heat release rate (HRR) of fire source and fire growth type. A temperature-time model of the maximum temperature of the smoke layer near the ceiling (T(max)) was established, and the critical condition that uses this model to predict the occurrence of flashover was determined. Furthermore, a mathematical formula was established that can accurately predict the flashover induction time when the T(max) exceeds 400 °C. This research can provide a reference for the performance-based fire safety design of large-space timber structures.


Language: en

Keywords

flashover critical condition; flashover fires; flashover induction time; flashover prediction; large-space timber structures

