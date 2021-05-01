Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postvention aims to implement services adapted to the needs of a population that may be vulnerable after suicide. While a plethora of postvention programs exist, they are generally based less on solid evidence than on the judgment of health professionals. Using the Delphi method, an Australian study obtained a consensus among experts as to which postvention actions are to be engineered in a postvention program. Since no similar study has been carried out for programs in French-speaking countries, it seemed important to reproduce the same type of study and to compare the respective results. The present study is aimed at establishing a French inventory of postvention actions and at achieving a consensus among experts as to the actions to be included in a postvention program.



METHODS: A systematic review of the scientific literature (PRISMA method) and the gray literature (documentation on the WEB) made it possible to identify the different actions that have been included in various postvention programs. Using the DELPHI method, experts endeavored to assess their relevance.



RESULTS: An inventory of 190 postvention actions was established and they were classified according to a sequential axis (pre-event, at the time of the event, and post-event), according to type of action (environment-centered or people-centered). The experts identified 128 actions to be included in a postvention program.



CONCLUSION: Convergence was observed among the experts, as they identified the practices to be encouraged following a suicide. When comparing the results in French-speaking countries to the 548 actions selected in the Australian study, we observe similarities between the two studies regarding types of postvention actions. This study provides an update for health professionals on the most relevant practices to be included in a postvention program.



Position du problème



La postvention vise à mettre en œuvre des services adaptés aux besoins d'une population pouvant être vulnérable après un suicide. Malgré l'abondance de programmes de postvention, ceux-ci sont généralement basés sur le jugement professionnel d'intervenants plutôt que sur des données probantes. En utilisant la méthode Delphi, une étude anglophone a permis d'obtenir un consensus quant aux actions de postvention à orchestrer. Puisqu'aucune étude n'a été réalisée pour les programmes francophones, il apparaît important de reproduire le même type d'étude et de comparer les résultats. Cette étude vise à réaliser un inventaire francophone des actions de postvention et à obtenir un consensus parmi des experts quant aux actions à inclure dans un programme de postvention.

Méthodes



Une revue de littérature scientifique (méthode PRISMA) et une revue de littérature grise (documentation sur le Web) ont permis d'identifier l'ensemble des actions qui étaient incluses dans différents programmes de postvention. À l'aide de la méthode Delphi, des experts ont évalué la pertinence de ces actions de postvention.

Résultats



Un inventaire de 190 actions de postvention a été constitué et les actions ont été classées selon un axe séquentiel (avant l'événement, au moment de l'événement et post événement), en fonction des types d'actions (actions centrées sur le milieu ou centrés sur les individus). Les experts ont identifié 128 de ces actions comme étant à inclure dans un programme de postvention.

Conclusion



Une convergence a été observée entre les avis des experts quant aux pratiques à favoriser à la suite d'un suicide. En comparant les résultats francophones aux 548 actions retenues dans l'étude anglophone, nous observons des similarités entre les deux études quant aux types d'actions de postvention. La présente étude offre aux intervenants une mise à jour des pratiques les plus pertinentes à inclure dans un programme de postvention.

Keywords

Suicide

Postvention

Public health

Delphi method

Expert consensus

Mots clés

Suicide

Postvention

Santé publique

Méthode Delphi

Consensus d'experts

