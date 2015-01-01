Abstract

The increasing demand for smart vehicles with many sensing capabilities will escalate data traffic in vehicular networks. Meanwhile, available network resources are limited. The emergence of AI implementation in vehicular network resource allocation opens the opportunity to improve resource utilization to provide more reliable services. Accordingly, many resource allocation schemes with various machine learning algorithms have been proposed to dynamically manage and allocate network resources. This survey paper presents how machine learning is leveraged in the vehicular network resource allocation strategy. We focus our study on determining its role in the mechanism. First, we provide an analysis of how authors designed their scenarios to orchestrate the resource allocation strategy. Secondly, we classify the mechanisms based on the parameters they chose when designing the algorithms. Finally, we analyze the challenges in designing a resource allocation strategy in vehicular networks using machine learning. Therefore, a thorough understanding of how machine learning algorithms are utilized to offer a dynamic resource allocation in vehicular networks is provided in this study.

Language: en