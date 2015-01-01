Abstract

Joint torques of lower extremity are important clinical indicators of gait capability. This parameter can be quantified via hybrid neuromusculoskeletal modelling that combines electromyography-driven modelling and static optimisation. The simulations rely on kinematics and external force measurements, for example, ground reaction forces (GRF) and the corresponding centres of pressure (COP), which are conventionally acquired using force plates. This bulky equipment, however, hinders gait analysis in real-world environments. While this portability issue could potentially be solved by estimating the parameters through machine learning, the effect of the estimation errors on joint torque prediction with biomechanical models remains to be investigated. This study first estimated GRF and COP through feedforward artificial neural networks, and then leveraged them to predict lower-limb sagittal joint torques via (i) inverse dynamics and (ii) hybrid modelling. The approach was evaluated on five healthy subjects, individually. The predicted torques were validated with the measured torques, showing that hip was the most sensitive whereas ankle was the most resistive to the GRF/COP estimates for both models, with average metrics values being 0.70 < R2 < 0.97 and 0.069 < RMSE < 0.15 (Nm/kg). This study demonstrated the feasibility of torque prediction based on personalised (neuro)musculoskeletal modelling using statistical ground reaction estimates, thus providing insights into potential real-world mobile joint torque quantification.

