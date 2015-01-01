Abstract

Road accidents represent the greatest public health burden in the world. Road traffic accidents have been on the rise in Rwanda for several years. Speed has been identified as a core factor in these road accidents. Therefore, understanding road accidents caused by excessive speeding is critical for road safety planning. In this paper, input and out pulse width modulation (PWM) was used to command the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) controller which supplied voltage to the motor. A structural speed control and Internet of Things (IoT)-based online monitoring system was developed to monitor vehicle data in a continuous manner. Two modeling techniques, multiple linear regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models, were evaluated to find the best model to estimate the required voltage to be supplied to the motors in a particular zone. The built models were evaluated based upon the coefficient of determination R2. The RF performs better than the MLR as it reveals a higher R2 value and it is found to be 98.8%. Based on the results, the proposed method was proven to significantly reduce the supplied voltage to the motor and consequently increase safety.

