Abstract

OBJECTIVE - to evaluate the practical solution of forensic medical problems in cases of fatal multiple gunshot wounds.



The materials of 426 forensic medical expert studies of fatal gunshot wounds were studied. The reasons for the insufficient realization of practical expert problems' solution have been established. The relevance of further scientific and experimental research was confirmed to test traditional criteria and search for new ones for expert assessment of gunshot injuries.



In modern conditions, an expert assessment of multiple gunshot injuries should be based on the following principles: widespread introduction of experimental and simulation methods, attraction of methods of applied mathematics, solving practical expert problems in the form of private scientific research, evaluating the results of expert research on the basis of strict adherence to the laws of formal logic.

Language: ru