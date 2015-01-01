|
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month may have a special meaning for patients with diabetes in September 2021, almost 2 years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. People living with diabetes are known to be at increased risk for mental health disorders. Compared to the general population, the prevalence of depression is two times higher among people with type 2 diabetes and three times higher among people with type 1 diabetes [1]. In usual situations, living with diabetes significantly increases the risk of suicide. The combined incidence rate of suicide in subjects with diabetes is 2.4/10,000 person-years, and the proportion of long-term deaths attributable to suicide is 7.7% in type 1 diabetes and 1.3% in those with type 2 diabetes [2].
