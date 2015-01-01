Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The potential for significant traumatic injury to individuals who interact with horses remains high due to animal size, forces applied, and unpredictability. Despite an estimated 30 million riders in the United States annually, few recent publications have addressed this patient population.



OBJECTIVES: This study describes characteristics of patients injured in interactions with horses, focusing on mechanism of injury and use of protective equipment.



METHODS: We queried our institution's trauma registry for all patients admitted for equine-related injuries (ERI) between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017. We categorized by specific mechanism of injury (fall, crush, kick, fall + crush, and fall + kick) and presence or absence of protective devices.



RESULTS: We discovered 143 patients admitted for injuries in equine-related accidents. Patients averaged 49.2 years old, and 62.2% were female. Crush injuries resulted in a high rate of rib fractures. Riders who were kicked had an increased chance of solid organ and facial injuries and falls most commonly led to rib fractures and extremity trauma. Despite lack of documentation on most subjects, protective devices were associated with less severe injuries in those with data (n = 36).



CONCLUSIONS: In this relatively large series of patients with ERI, we found mechanism differences within injury groups. Providers should more carefully document specific circumstances of ERIs. All individuals working with or around horses should exercise prudence and consider using protective equipment.

