Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unplanned readmission/bounceback to the intensive care unit (ICUBB) is a prevalent issue in the medical community. The geriatric population is incompletely studied in regard to ICUBB. We sought to determine if ICUBB in older patients was associated with higher risk of mortality. We hypothesized that, of those who were older, those with ICUBB would have higher mortality compared to those with no ICUBB. Further, we hypothesized that of those with ICUBB, older age would lead to higher mortality.



METHODS: The Pennsylvania Trauma Outcome Study database was retrospectively queried from 2003 to 2018 for all trauma patients of age ≥40 years. Those with advance directives were excluded. Adjusted analysis in the form of logistic regressions controlling for demographic and injury covariates and clustering by facility were used to assess the adjusted impact of ICUBB and age on mortality.



RESULTS: 363,778 patients were aged ≥40 years. When comparing mortalities between the age 40 and 49 years group and those in older groups, a dramatic increase in mortality was observed between those in each respective age category with ICUBB vs non-ICUBB. This trend was most prominent in those in the 90+ years age group (ICUBB: AOR: 34.78, P <.001; non-ICUBB: AOR: 9.08, P <.001). A second model only including patients who had ICUBB found that patients of age ≥65 years had significantly higher odds of mortality (AOR: 4.10, P <.001) when compared to their younger counterparts (age <65 years).



DISCUSSION: An ICUBB seems to exacerbate mortality rates as age increases. This profound increase in mortality calls for strategies to be developed, especially in the older population, to attempt to mitigate the factors leading to ICUBB.

