Citation
Santarelli S, Morgan ME, Vernon T, Bradburn E, Perea LL. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
DOI
PMID
34645332
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Unplanned readmission/bounceback to the intensive care unit (ICUBB) is a prevalent issue in the medical community. The geriatric population is incompletely studied in regard to ICUBB. We sought to determine if ICUBB in older patients was associated with higher risk of mortality. We hypothesized that, of those who were older, those with ICUBB would have higher mortality compared to those with no ICUBB. Further, we hypothesized that of those with ICUBB, older age would lead to higher mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
aging and trauma; geriatric injuries; geriatric intensive care unit admission; geriatric trauma; intensive care unit readmission