Boersema HJ, Abma FI, Hoekstra T, Roelofs PDDM, Brouwer S. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1853.
34645435
BACKGROUND: In many countries inability to work fulltime is recognized as an important concept in work disability assessments. However, consensus is lacking regarding the concept and how it should be assessed. This study seeks to conceptualize and operationalize the concept of inability to work fulltime, and includes perspectives of both patients and physicians. Research questions involve identifying: 1. key elements, 2. measurable indicators, and 3. valid methods for assessing indicators of inability to work fulltime.
Qualitative research; Disability evaluation; Insurance medicine; Work; Working hours