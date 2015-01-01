Abstract

Tic disorders are a common psychiatric diagnosis in adolescents. While often a primary disorder, there have been few reports of trauma-associated secondary psychogenic tics. In this case, we detail a 16-year-old girl with a history of trauma who initially presented with depression and trauma-related anxiety. During the course of treatment, she also developed verbal and motor tic-like symptoms that worsened with stress and court proceedings. We classify these new symptoms as psychogenic tics secondary to the trauma associated with sexual abuse. We explore the implication of psychiatric comorbidities, socio-legal stressors, and medication changes in the patient's new-onset motor and vocal tics. This case points toward a need for consideration of this unique psychiatric manifestation of trauma-associated tics in adolescents with a history of sexual abuse and with otherwise normal neurological and physical examinations.

