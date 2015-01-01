Abstract

More than 800,000 individuals die from suicide each year in the world, which has a devastating impact on families and society. Ten to twenty times more attempt suicide. Previous studies showed that suicide attempters represent a heterogeneous group regarding demographic characteristics, individual characteristics of a suicidal attempt, and the assumed clinical factors, e.g., hopelessness or impulsivity, thus differently contributing to the likelihood of suicidal behavior. Therefore, in the present study, we aim to give a comprehensive clinical description of patients with repeated suicide attempts compared to single attempters. We explored putative differences between groups in clinical variables and personality traits, sociodemographic information, and specific suicide attempt-related information. A sample of patients with a recent suicide attempt (n = 252), defined according to DSM-5 criteria for a suicidal behavior disorder (SBD), was recruited in four psychiatric hospitals in Thuringia, Germany. We used a structured clinical interview to assess the psychiatric diagnosis, sociodemographic data, and to collect information regarding the characteristics of the suicide attempt. Several clinical questionnaires were used to measure the suicide intent and suicidal ideations, depression severity, hopelessness, impulsivity, aggression, anger expression, and the presence of childhood trauma. Univariate and multivariate statistical methods were applied to evaluate the postulated risk factors and, to distinguish groups based on these measures. The performed statistical analyses indicated that suicide attempters represent a relatively heterogeneous group, nevertheless associated with specific clinical profiles. We demonstrated that the re-attempters had more severe psychopathology with significantly higher levels of self-reported depression, suicidal ideation as well as hopelessness. Furthermore, re-attempters had more often first-degree relatives with suicidal behavior and emotional abuse during childhood. They also exhibited a higher degree of specific personality traits, i.e., more "urgency" as a reaction to negative emotions, higher excitability, higher self-aggressiveness, and trait anger. The multivariate discriminant analysis significantly discriminated the re-attempters from single attempters by higher levels of self-aggressiveness and suicidal ideation. The findings might contribute to a better understanding of the complex mechanisms leading to suicidal behavior, which might improve the early identification and specific treatment of subjects at risk for repeated suicidal behavior.

