Abstract

This study investigated the status of and risk factors for occupational accidents occurring during part-time work among international students in Japan. In total, 390 international students who had registered with an online survey company were invited to participate in a cross-sectional study using an online self-administered questionnaire in October 2020. Multiple regression analysis was performed to evaluate factors associated with accidents with absence from work. Among 311 participants, 126 (40.5%) had experienced an occupational accident at their part-time job in the past year, and 27 (8.7%) had lost working days because of accidents. The likelihood of accident with work absence was significantly higher among those with high income (adjusted odds ratio [OR] = 4.39, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.57-12.24) and language barrier (adjusted OR = 2.37, 95% CI: 1.03-5.47). International students experienced occupational accidents relatively frequently. These results provide insight to guide occupational safety measures for migrants.

