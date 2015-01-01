Abstract

Most nail gun injuries involve the extremities and result from work-related accidents. Injuries to the brain or thorax are relatively rare, and cases with injuries to both regions are even rarer and often lethal. Initial evaluation, resuscitation, and surgical planning can be challenging for emergency physicians and surgeons. We present the details of a man with multiple nail gun injuries to the brain, lung, and heart following a suicide attempt. The patient presented to the emergency department in shock. After immediate resuscitation, emergent sternotomy, and subsequent craniotomy, he was discharged without significant morbidity. According to the literature, this is the only reported case involving multiple nail gun injuries to the brain, lungs, and heart. The mortality rate of multiple nail gun injuries involving the head and chest is approximately 20%. Rapid evaluation, immediate resuscitation, and appropriate imaging and surgery are crucial for increasing survival and achieving a good prognosis. Emergency sternotomy for cardiac injury is the foremost priority, and the timing of craniotomy depends on the patient's vital sign status and whether brain injury is evident.A preprint of this article is available online: DOI: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-35448/v1.

Language: en