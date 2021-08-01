Abstract

BACKGROUND: To investigate the cost-effectiveness of training lay first responders (LFRs) to address road traffic injury (RTI) in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) as the first step toward formal emergency medical services (EMS) development. MATERIALS/METHODS: Cost data from five LFR programs launched between 2008 and 2019 in SSA was collected for LFR cost estimation, including three prospective collections from our group. We systematically reviewed literature and projected aggregate disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from RTI in SSA that are addressable by LFRs to inform cost-effectiveness ratios ($USD cost per DALY averted). Cost-effectiveness ratios were then compared against African per capita gross domestic product (GDP) to determine the cost-effectiveness of LFRs addressing RTIs in SSA, following WHO-CHOICE guidelines, which state cost-effectiveness ratios less than GDP per capita are considered "very cost-effective." RESULTS: Average annual cost per LFR trained across five programs was calculated to be 16.32USD (training=4.04USD, supplies=12.28USD). Following WHO and Disease Control Priorities recommendations for adequate emergency catchment, initial training of 750 LFRs per 100,000 people would cost 12,239.47USD with projected total annual DALYs averted equal to 227.7 per 100,000. Cost per DALY averted would therefore be 53.75USD with appropriate LFR availability, less than sub-Saharan African GDP per capita (1,585.40USD) and the lowest sub-Saharan African GDP per capita (Burundi, 261.20USD).



CONCLUSION: Following WHO-CHOICE guidelines, training LFRs can be a highly cost-effective means to address RTI morbidity and mortality across sub-Saharan Africa. With EMS unavailable for 91.3% of the African population, training LFRs can be an affordable first step toward formal EMS development.

Language: en