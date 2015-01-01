Abstract

* Deaths per 100,000 population are age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population, with 95% confidence intervals indicated with error bars. In 2019, the age-adjusted rate of firearm-related suicide was 12.3 per 100,000 population for males and 1.8 for females.



† Firearm-related suicide deaths were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes X72-X74.



In 2019, among males, non-Hispanic White males had the highest age-adjusted rate of firearm-related suicide at 15.8 per 100,000 population, followed by non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan Native males (11.2), non-Hispanic Black males (6.9), Hispanic males (4.6), and non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander males (3.2). Among females, non-Hispanic White and non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan Native females had the highest rates (2.6 and 2.2, respectively), followed by non-Hispanic Black females (0.8), Hispanic females (0.6), and non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander females (0.4). Males had higher rates than females across all race and Hispanic origin groups.



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2019. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm

