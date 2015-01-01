|
Nagy SA, Kürtös Z, Németh N, Perlaki G, Csernela E, Lakner FE, Dóczi T, Czéh B, Simon M. Neurobiol. Stress 2021; 15: e100399.
34646916
IMPORTANCE AND OBJECTIVES: Childhood adversity is a strong risk factor for the development of various psychopathologies including major depressive disorder (MDD). However, not all depressed patients experience early life trauma. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) studies using facial emotion processing tasks have documented altered blood-oxygen-level-dependent (BOLD) responses in specific cortico-limbic networks both in MDD patients and in individuals with a history of childhood maltreatment (CM). Therefore, a history of maltreatment may represent a key modulating factor responsible for the altered processing of socio-affective stimuli. To test this hypothesis, we recruited MDD patients with and without of maltreatment history to study the long-term consequences of childhood trauma and examined the impact of CM on brain activity using a facial emotion recognition fMRI task.
Adverse childhood experiences; MRI; Child abuse; Major depressive disorder; Childhood trauma; CTQ