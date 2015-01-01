|
Citation
|
Goyal MK, Drendel AL, Chamberlain JM, Wheeler J, Olsen C, Grundmeier RW, Cook L, Bajaj L, Babcock L, Zorc JJ, Johnson T, Alpern ER. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34645690
|
Abstract
|
Pain caused by long bone fractures is a common reason for opioid prescribing in the emergency department (ED) setting.1 Approximately 40% of opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription,2 and in response, opioid prescribing has declined in the last decade.3 We previously demonstrated racial and/or ethnic disparities in the ED management of pain among children with long bone fractures.4 We now perform this study to investigate whether racial and/or ethnic differences in provision of outpatient opioid prescriptions for children discharged from the ED with long bone fractures have attenuated over time.
Language: en