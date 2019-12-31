Abstract

Suicide is a major and preventable cause of death worldwide. Means restriction aims to reduce the rate of completed suicides by limiting public access to lethal suicide methods. Means restriction of agents used in poisoning is more controversial because there is potential to switch to other lethal methods.To identify the changes in suicide rate by the targeted poison and the corresponding changes in suicide by other methods.Five databases (MEDLINE, Embase, Scopus, PsycInfo, and Web of Science) were searched for studies on national means restriction of poison that were published in the English language from inception until December 31, 2019. Of the 7657 articles that were screened by title and abstract, 62 studies were included in the analysis.Sixty-two studies from 26 countries in Europe, the US, Australia, Asia, and the United Kingdom were included in the review. The studies included restrictions on pesticides (15 countries), domestic gas (14 countries), motor vehicle exhaust (9 countries), and pharmaceuticals (8 countries). The median (IQR) change in method-specific suicide rates was −1.18 (−2.03 to −0.46) per 100 000 people after restrictions, whereas the median (IQR) change in other methods of suicide (not the restricted poison) was −0.09 (−2.22 to 1.65) per 100 000 people. Decreases in suicide by the restricted poison were not associated with increases in suicide by other methods. An estimated 57 355 poison-specific suicides annually (before the interventions were implemented) may have benefited the most from means restriction.This systematic review found that means restriction of poison was associated with decreased method-specific suicide rates without an equivalent shift toward the use of other methods. Suicide prevention strategies need to address both individuals who are at risk and population-level policies.