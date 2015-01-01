|
Leung KK, Carr FM, Russell MJ, Brémault-Phillips S, Triscott JAC. Age Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
34651165
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) among military veterans are increasingly recognized as important causes of both short and long-term neuropsychological dysfunction. However, the association between TBI and the development of dementia is controversial. This systematic review and meta-analysis sought to quantify the risks of all-cause dementia including Alzheimer's diseases and related dementias (ADRD), and to explore whether the relationships are influenced by the severity and recurrence of head injuries.
dementia; meta-analysis; veterans; older people; systematic review; traumatic brain injuries