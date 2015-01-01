SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Magnavita N, Congedo MT, Di Prinzio RR, Iuliano A. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(10): e2021-245165.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2021-245165

PMID

34649858

Abstract

Apart from the risk of accidents, war theatres present a hazard related to numerous long-lasting toxic agents. For 10 years, a >60-year-old male journalist worked in war theatres in the Far and Near East where he was exposed to asbestos and other toxic substances (metals, silica, clays, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and other organic substances) contained in dust and smoke of destroyed buildings. More than 15 years later, he developed a mucoepidermoid carcinoma of the soft palate and, subsequently, a pleural malignant mesothelioma. The safety of war journalists should focus not only on preventing the risk of being killed, but also on providing protection from toxic and carcinogenic agents. Exposure to substances released during the destruction of buildings can also pose a carcinogenic risk for survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; cancer; cardiothoracic surgery; exposures; occupational and environmental medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print