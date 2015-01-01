|
Citation
|
Green S, Sakuls P, Levitt S. Can. Fam. Physician 2021; 67(10): 739-742.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, College of Family Physicians of Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34649896
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To review the literature about cycling and health, and to provide an overview and discussion of the available evidence. SOURCES OF INFORMATION: The MeSH terms bicycle and transportation were searched in PubMed. Clinical trials, practice reviews, and systematic reviews were included. All reference lists were reviewed for additional articles. MAIN MESSAGE: Climate change is a threat to health. In Canada alone, transportation is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Active transportation, which is any form of human-powered transportation, can mitigate the health effects of the climate crisis while simultaneously improving the health of people. Physical activity improves overall well-being, as well as physical and mental health. Active transportation, particularly cycling, is a convenient way to meet physical activity targets, reduce risk of disease and all-cause mortality, and derive mental health and social benefits. Family physician advocacy for active transportation has been shown to increase cycling levels in patients compared with no physician advocacy.
Language: en