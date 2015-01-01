|
Citation
|
Gibbs H, Sethia R, McConnell PI, Aldrink JH, Shinoka T, Williams K, Jatana KR. Case Rep. Otolaryngol. 2021; 2021: e5557054.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34650821
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Button batteries (BBs) are found in many households and are a source of esophageal foreign body in the pediatric population. Upon ingestion, significant caustic injury can occur within 2 hours leading to tissue damage and severe, potentially fatal sequelae. Aortoesophageal fistula (AEF) is a rare complication that nearly always results in mortality. We report a rare case of a toddler who developed an AEF after BB ingestion and survived following staged aortic repair. There should be a high index of suspicion for this complication with the history of BB ingestion and presence of hematemesis, hemoptysis, or melena.
Language: en