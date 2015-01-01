Abstract

Sexual abuse of boys and men is a public health problem that has received relatively little attention from clinical scholars and researchers. Given unique pathways for development of and recovery from trauma-related emotional distress, sexual abuse survivors who identify as men may require distinct psychosocial interventions to engage in formal mental health care and assist in symptom reduction. This paper describes the rationale for and methodology of a randomized controlled trial comparing the effectiveness of Motivational Interviewing (MI) versus MI with affirmative care (MI-AC) for sexual and gender minority men who have been sexually traumatized. This study is designed to randomly assign 356 participants to either condition of six online group sessions delivered by two trained peers with lived experience of sexual trauma. Assessments will be conducted at baseline, post-treatment, 60- and 120-day follow-up. The primary hypotheses are that participants assigned to MI-AC, compared to those in MI only, will report reduced symptoms of depression and increased levels of engagement in formal mental health treatment. Additional hypotheses relate to secondary outcome variables, including post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidality, and substance use.

