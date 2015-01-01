Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review aimed to identify and describe evidence published in the past 3 years from trials of psychosocial support programs for children and adolescents affected by natural disasters. RECENT FINDINGS: Previous reviews have indicated these programs are beneficial overall. Positive impacts were documented in school-based programs conducted by trained teachers and paraprofessionals with stronger effects achieved by more qualified professionals. The review found supporting evidence for positive impacts of post-disaster psychosocial programs. However, the strength of evidence is limited due to heterogeneity in interventions and evaluations. The stepped care model was found to be useful in differentiating between programs and level of available evidence. Hobfoll's five essential elements of mass trauma intervention provide an additional means of guiding program content and assessments, particularly for universal programs. Identified gaps in evidence included groups likely to be at most risk: preschool children, ethnically diverse groups, those with disability, and social disadvantage. There were promising indications of program benefits for groups with repeated exposure to natural disasters.

