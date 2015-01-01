Abstract

The purpose of the present study was to detect demographic and clinical factors associated with lifetime suicide attempts in Bipolar Disorder (BD). A total of 1673 bipolar patients from different psychiatric departments were compared according to the lifetime presence of suicide attempts on demographic/clinical variables. Owing to the large number of variables statistically related to the dependent variable (presence of suicide attempts) at the univariate analyses, preliminary multiple logistic regression analyses were realized. A final multivariable logistic regression was then performed, considering the presence of lifetime suicide attempts as the dependent variable and statistically significant demographic/clinical characteristics as independent variables. The final multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that an earlier age at first contact with psychiatric services (odds ratio [OR] = 0.97, p < 0.01), the presence of psychotic symptoms (OR = 1.56, p < 0.01) or hospitalizations (OR = 1.73, p < 0.01) in the last year, the attribution of symptoms to a psychiatric disorder (no versus yes: OR = 0.71, partly versus yes OR = 0.60, p < 0.01), and the administration of psychoeducation in the last year (OR = 1.49, p < 0.01) were all factors associated with lifetime suicide attempts in patients affected by BD. In addition, female patients resulted to have an increased association with life-long suicidal behavior compared to males (OR: 1.02, p < 0.01). Several clinical factors showed complex associations with lifetime suicide attempts in bipolar patients. These patients, therefore, require strict clinical monitoring for their predisposition to a less symptom stabilization. Future research will have to investigate the best management strategies to improve the prognosis of bipolar subjects presenting suicidal behavior.

