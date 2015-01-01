|
Citation
Pérez-Ros P, Sanchis-Aguado MA, Durá-Gil JV, Martinez-Arnau FM, Belda-Lois JM. Int. J. Older People Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34652070
Abstract
PURPOSE: Fall prevention is a major health concern for the ageing population. Sarcopenia is considered a risk factor for falls. Some instruments, such as Time Up and Go (TUG), are used for screening risk. The use of sensors has also been shown to be a viable tool that can provide accurate, cost-effective, and easy to manage assessment of fall risk. One novel sensor for assessing fall risk in older people is the Fallskip device. The present study evaluates the performance of the FallSkip device against the TUG method in fall risk screening and assesses its measurement properties in sarcopenic older people.
Language: en
Keywords
aged; risk assessment; sarcopenia; equipment and supplies; independent living