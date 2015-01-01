SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carney A. J. Forensic Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1097/JFN.0000000000000344

34654033

U.S. forensic nurses' specialization in elder maltreatment has evolved over the last 30 years. Significant progress in research has led to the ability to define and respond to elder abuse. This article describes the foundation for a specialization in nursing that led to intervention in abuse and neglect, historical milestones as steps to elder justice, and the evolution of forensic nurse practice with senior victims of abuse.


