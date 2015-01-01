|
Richards TN, Gover AR, Branscum C, Nystrom A, Claxton T. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34649474
Court-ordered treatment programs are a widely used response to intimate partner violence (IPV) and many states have developed standards to guide programs. The current study provides an update to Maiuro and Eberle's. (2008) review of states' standards and extends the literature by using the principles of effective intervention (PEIs; i.e., risk, need, responsivity, treatment, and fidelity) as an organizational framework to examine standards.
Language: en
domestic violence; batterer intervention treatment; evidence-based practices