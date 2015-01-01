Abstract

Button battery ingestion can cause serious injury or death in young children who cannot communicate symptoms. An 18-month-old male presented after his mother noted drooling, nonbilious emesis and a metallic smell to his breath. He underwent rigid esophagoscopy and a 3-V 20-mm button battery was removed. Subsequent bronchoscopy after a 1-week interval revealed progression to a large broncho-esophageal fistula on the posterior wall of the right mainstem bronchus past the carina. A fenestrated nasogastric tube for local control of secretion and a feeding jejunostomy was placed. Six weeks later, the patient underwent a right thoracotomy for division and repair of the fistula and intercostal muscle flap interposition. Utilizing a well-placed fenestrated nasogastric tube to manage secretions can help reduce fistula size and improve conservative management results. When surgical repair is required, an intercostal muscle flap can reinforce fistula closure while simultaneously buttressing the bronchus and esophagus.

Language: en