Abstract

A central notion in the field of embodiment is that body sensorimotor processes and body mental representations influence emotion, cognition and behavior. By affecting the body, intimate partner violence (IPV) can leave victims with a fragile self, and significant physical and mental health problems. In this study, we aim to examine embodiment-related variables and mental health of female victims of IPV, as well as the impact of embodiment on mental health. A total of 38 female victims of IPV (mean age 40.3 ± 10.9 years) were recruited from shelters and the community. The study assessed the levels of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Anxiety and Depression, and abilities of Movement Imagery, Interoceptive Accuracy, Interoceptive Sensibility, Body Ownership and Bodily Dissociation. Univariate, bivariate and binary regression analysis were used. PTSD, Anxiety and Depression were highly prevalent among our sample, alongside with altered values of body ownership and interoception. All three mental health disorders were significantly correlated with interoceptive self-regulation, interoceptive trusting, and bodily dissociation. For this group of women, each unit rise in the bodily dissociation scale increased two and six times the risk for developing Depression and Anxiety, respectively. The embodiment of female victims of IPV is altered, and higher bodily dissociation can be a risk factor for the development of mental health problems. Restoration of embodiment-related functions could be important for the victims to overcome the negative effects of violent relationships.

