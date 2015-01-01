SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sánchez-Teruel D, Robles-Bello MA, García-León A, Muela-Martínez JA. Psychol. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08870446.2021.1989429

PMID

34651527

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Early detection of suicide attempts remains a handicap for suicide prevention. Most studies have focused on risk factors, but few have assessed protective factors that promote resilient outcomes, especially in subpopulations vulnerable to suicide re-attempts. This study aims to create and adapt a new Scale of Resilience to Suicide Attempts (SRSA), and to analyse its predictive validity and diagnostic capacity for the detection of suicide re-attempts at six months in people who have made a previous attempt.Design and main outcome measures: The psychometric properties and diagnostic capacity of the resulting SRSA-18 scale were assessed in 229 persons (where 133-58.1% were women, aged 18- to 76-year old) who had made a previous suicide attempt.

RESULTS: Factor analyses (AFE and AFC) yielded a three-dimensional structure with excellent goodness-of-fit indices RMSEA, high levels of reliability and adequate convergent validity with the Suicide Resilience Inventory-25 (SRI-25) scale. Additionally, the SRSA-18 has significant diagnostic power on suicide re-attempts across months of follow-up.

CONCLUSION: Reliable and valid protective factor-based instruments for the detection of future suicide re-attempts may help in the prevention of suicide-associated mortality in specific clinical subpopulations.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print