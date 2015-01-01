|
Lipperman-Kreda S, Wilson I, Hunt GP, Annechino R, Antin TMJ. Sex Gend Policy 2020; 3(2): 92-104.
(Copyright © 2020)
34651132
We investigated associations between experiences with police discrimination, police mistrust, and substance use in a convenience sample of 237 sexual and gender minority (SGM) adults in California. In a cross-sectional survey, collected between January 2016 and July 2017, participants reported substance use, lifetime experiences with SGM-related police discrimination, police mistrust, demographics and SGM visibility. In adjusted logistic regression models, we found a positive association between lifetime police discrimination and past-two-week heavy episodic drinking. Police mistrust also was positively associated with past-month marijuana use. Several significant interactions between lifetime police discrimination or police mistrust with other socially stigmatized identities including being African American, insecure housing, and being a gender minority on a few substance use outcomes suggest that effects of police discrimination and mistrust on substance use are stronger among participants with multiple stigmatized identities.
Stigma; Gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgender; Intersectionality; Police discrimination; Substance Use