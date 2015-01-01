|
Steinhoff C. Unfallchirurg 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Einsatz von Drohnen für den Medikamententransport und das Rettungswesen
PMID
34652470
The market for drones has been growing for years and the prognosis for the future assumes a further increase in growth. Currently, drones deliver retail goods, foodstuffs, industrial and medicinal goods. Furthermore, drones can relieve rescue services and first responders in difficult situations, such as the assessment of the situation at scenes of accidents. They can be at the scene more quickly than ambulances or helicopters: this is particularly important in built-up areas with traffic jam problems and difficult to access or remote areas. Drones must be integrated as a meaningful supplement into existing safety and rescue chains. This article presents research projects and specific cases of application, which range from the needs-based supply of regional hospitals with medicaments using drones, the delivery of blood conserves in rural areas of South Africa by drones and many scenarios in the rescue service. The next developmental steps affect the scalability and automation of drone-supported missions; however, technical progress alone is insufficient; the legal and regulatory frameworks must be set for certain drone scenarios. In order to safely and efficiently administrate the European airspace and to achieve further possible applications for drones, the U‑Space concept of the European Union represents a possible essential prerequisite.
Language: de
Automation; Search and rescue; Disaster medicine; Rescue chain; Situational assessment