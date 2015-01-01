Abstract

The market for drones has been growing for years and the prognosis for the future assumes a further increase in growth. Currently, drones deliver retail goods, foodstuffs, industrial and medicinal goods. Furthermore, drones can relieve rescue services and first responders in difficult situations, such as the assessment of the situation at scenes of accidents. They can be at the scene more quickly than ambulances or helicopters: this is particularly important in built-up areas with traffic jam problems and difficult to access or remote areas. Drones must be integrated as a meaningful supplement into existing safety and rescue chains. This article presents research projects and specific cases of application, which range from the needs-based supply of regional hospitals with medicaments using drones, the delivery of blood conserves in rural areas of South Africa by drones and many scenarios in the rescue service. The next developmental steps affect the scalability and automation of drone-supported missions; however, technical progress alone is insufficient; the legal and regulatory frameworks must be set for certain drone scenarios. In order to safely and efficiently administrate the European airspace and to achieve further possible applications for drones, the U‑Space concept of the European Union represents a possible essential prerequisite.



===



Der Markt für Drohnen wächst seit Jahren, und die Prognosen für die Zukunft gehen von einem weiteren stetigen Wachstum aus. Derzeit liefern Drohnen Einzelhandelswaren, Lebensmittel sowie industrielle und medizinische Waren. Des Weiteren können Drohnen Rettungskräfte und Ersthelfer in schwierigen Situationen wie der Lagebeurteilung an Unfallorten entlasten. Sie können schneller als Rettungswagen oder Hubschrauber vor Ort sein; dies ist insbesondere in staubelasteten Ballungsräumen und schwer zugänglichen oder entlegenen Bereichen bedeutsam. Drohnen müssen als sinnvolle Ergänzung in bestehende Sicherheits- und Rettungsketten integriert werden. Im Folgenden werden Forschungsprojekte und konkrete Anwendungsfälle vorgestellt, die von der bedarfsgerechten Versorgung regionaler Kliniken mit Medikamenten mithilfe von Drohnen über die Lieferung von Blutkonserven in ländliche Gebiete Südafrikas durch Drohnen bis hin zu zahlreichen Szenarien im Rettungswesen reichen. Nächste Entwicklungsschritte betreffen die Skalierbarkeit und Automatisierung drohnengestützter Missionen. Technischer Fortschritt allein ist jedoch nicht ausreichend; der gesetzliche und regulatorische Rahmen für bestimmte Drohnenszenarien muss gegeben sein. Um den europäischen Luftraum sicher und effizient zu verwalten sowie weitere Anwendungsmöglichkeiten für Drohnen zu schaffen, stellt das U‑Space-Konzept der Europäischen Union eine mögliche wesentliche Voraussetzung dar.

Language: de