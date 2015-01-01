|
Moscardini EH, Pardue-Bourgeois S, Oakey-Frost DN, Powers J, Bryan CJ, Tucker RP. Assessment 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34654322
The Suicide Cognitions Scale (SCS) measures suicide-related beliefs proposed by the Fluid Vulnerability Theory. A recent investigation of a revised version of the SCS (i.e., SCS-R) which omits items explicitly referencing suicide has indicated that the measure is highly influenced by a general factor and may be useful for distinguishing severity levels of suicidal thoughts and behaviors; however, limited concurrent validity studies with a range of suicide-related experiences have been conducted. As such, this study replicated and extended previous psychometric research on the SCS-R in an online survey study with a community sample of N = 10,625 U.S. adults.
Language: en
suicide; factor analysis; fluid vulnerability; suicide cognitions