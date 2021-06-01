Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Bipolar disorder is one of the most common and severe psychiatric conditions. It is frequently complicated by suicidal behaviors, and patients with BD are among those at higher risk of suicide. The aims of our study were to evaluate the predictive factors of suicidal behaviors in patients with BD type 1, through the assessment of their socio-demographic, clinical and evolutionary characteristics as well as to study the implications of the childhood traumas and impulsivity as predictive factors for suicidal behaviors in these patients with bipolar disorder.



METHODS: One hundred patients with bipolar disorder type 1were recruited in order to conduct a cross-sectional, analytical and comparative study. The recruitment involved a first group made up of 40 patients suffering from type 1 bipolar disorder with a history of suicidal acts. This group was compared with a second group made up of 60 patients with no history of attempted suicide. We used a pre-established collection sheet for collecting socio-demographic, clinical and therapeutic data. We also used the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire for the assessment of childhood adversities, the Barratt Impulsivity Scale in its eleventh version for the assessment of impulsivity levels and the Global Assessment of Functioning Scale for the evaluation of overall functioning.



RESULTS: The suicidal behaviors in patients with bipolar disorder were significantly associated with: female gender (P<0.001), professional instability (P=0.002), family history of BD (P=0.02), family history of other psychiatric disorders (P=0.003), frequency of depressive episodes (P=0.002), shorter remission (P=0.025), more subsyndromal symptoms (P=0.029), sexual abuse dimension (P=0.009), and a high level of impulsivity (P<0.001). The predictive factors for suicidal behaviors in multivariate analysis, after adjusting for the confounding variables were: childhood sexual abuse (P=0.01; adjusted OR 4.5; 95% CI 1.44-14.2), a high level of impulsivity (P=0.002; adjusted OR 6.6; 95% CI 2-20), a higher rate of depressive episodes (P=0.003; adjusted OR 5; 95% CI 1.69-14.2) and more subyndromal symptoms (P=0.007; adjusted OR 5.8; 95% CI 1.63-20).



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide prevention is an important mental health subject. It would be imperative to include systematic screening for childhood adversities and adequate management of bipolar disorder and impulsivity.



Objectifs



Les patients atteints de trouble bipolaire sont parmi ceux à plus haut risque de suicide. Nos objectifs étaient d'évaluer les facteurs prédictifs de conduites suicidaires chez les patients atteints de trouble bipolaire de type 1 à travers l'étude de leurs particularités sociodémographiques, cliniques et évolutives et d'étudier l'implication des traumatismes à l'enfance et de l'impulsivité.

Méthodes



Il s'agit d'une étude transversale, analytique et comparative réalisée auprès de 100 patients atteints de trouble bipolaire de type 1 dont 40 patients avec antécédents de passages à l'acte suicidaires comparés à 60 patients sans ces antécédents. Nous avons utilisé une fiche de renseignements préétablie, le Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, l'échelle de l'impulsivité de Barratt et l'échelle d'évaluation globale du fonctionnement.

Résultats



Les conduites suicidaires étaient associées significativement au genre féminin (p < 0,001), à l'instabilité professionnelle (p = 0,002), aux antécédents familiaux de trouble bipolaire (p = 0,02) et d'autres troubles psychiatriques (p = 0,003), à une fréquence de rechutes dépressives plus élevée (p = 0,002), à une durée d'intervalles libres moins prolongée (p = 0,025), à plus de symptômes subsyndromiques en intervalles libres (p = 0,029), à l'abus sexuel subi à l'enfance (p = 0,009) et à un niveau élevé d'impulsivité (p < 0,001). Les facteurs prédictifs de conduites suicidaires en analyse multivariée étaient : un abus sexuel durant l'enfance (p = 0,01 ; ORa 4,5 ; IC 95 % 1,44-14,2), un niveau élevé d'impulsivité (p = 0,002 ; ORa 6,6 ; IC 95 % 2-20), une fréquence de rechutes dépressives plus élevée (p = 0,003 ; ORa 5 ; IC 95 % 1,69-14,2) et plus de symptômes thymiques subsyndromiques en intervalles libres (p = 0,007 ; ORa 5,8 ; IC 95 % 1,63-20).

Conclusions



Dans une optique de prévention du suicide, un dépistage systématique des traumatismes à l'enfance et une prise en charge adéquate du trouble bipolaire et de l'impulsivité seraient impératives.

